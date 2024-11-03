Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date on November 4. GMP signals shares to make weak debut on BSE, NSE

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is fixed as November 4, 2024, and the equity shares of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges on Monday. Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today has turned negative.

Ankit Gohel
Published3 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is fixed as November 4, 2024.
Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is fixed as November 4, 2024.(Photo: Company Website)

Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship infrastructure company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, saw a lukewarm demand from retail investors during its bidding period. The applicants now await Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date which has been finalised.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is fixed as November 4, 2024. The equity shares of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges on Monday.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 4, 2024, the equity shares of Afcons Infrastructure Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on BSE said.

Also Read | Afcons Infrastructure IPO to debut on bourses on Nov 4; Here’s what GMP signal

Afcons Infrastructure IPO shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, November 4, and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Investors look for Afcons Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) ahead of share listing to gauge the debut price. Here’s what Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP signals.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP Today

Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today has turned negative. According to stock market observers, Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP is -4. This indicates Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading at a discount of 4 to their issue price, in the grey market.

Considering the Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Afcons Infrastructure shares is 459 apiece, which is at nearly 1% discount to the IPO price of 463 per share.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: GMP, date and other details in 10 points about upcoming IPO

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Details

The bidding for Afcons Infrastructure IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, October 25, and closed on Tuesday, October 29. The IPO allotment was finalised on October 30 and the Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing date is November 4. Afcons Infrastructure shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band was set at 440 to 463 per equity share. The company raised 5,430 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.7 crore equity shares worth 1,250 crore and offer for sale of 9.03 crore shares amounting to 4,180 crore.

Also Read | Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 2.63x

As per the subscription data available on NSE, Afcons Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 2.63 times in total. The public issue received 94% subscription in the retail category, and 3.79 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 5.05 times.

ICICI Securities, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Afcons Infrastructure IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOAfcons Infrastructure IPO listing date on November 4. GMP signals shares to make weak debut on BSE, NSE

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.70
07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.05 (0.71%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

145.00
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.61%)

Tata Power share price

445.20
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
5.15 (1.17%)

Bandhan Bank share price

183.65
07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.4 (0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,545.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-67.25 (-4.17%)

ICICI Securities share price

833.45
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-32.85 (-3.79%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

966.70
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-30.35 (-3.04%)

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

1,235.60
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-36.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,244.80
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
71.75 (6.12%)

PCBL share price

432.15
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
21.35 (5.2%)

Piramal Pharma share price

281.85
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
13.45 (5.01%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,273.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
60.65 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,565.000.00
    Chennai
    80,571.000.00
    Delhi
    80,723.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,575.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.23/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.