Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Price band set at ₹440-463 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band: The Afcons Infrastructure Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹440 to ₹463 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Afcons Infrastructure IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, October 25, and will close on Tuesday, October 29. The allocation to anchor investors for the Afcons Infrastructure IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 24.