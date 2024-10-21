Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Price band set at ₹440-463 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Afcons Infrastructure Limited announces an IPO price band of 440 to 463. The subscription period is from October 25 to 29, with anchor investor allocations on October 24.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Oct 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band: The Afcons Infrastructure Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 440 to 463 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Afcons Infrastructure IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, October 25, and will close on Tuesday, October 29. The allocation to anchor investors for the Afcons Infrastructure IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 24.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 08:14 AM IST
