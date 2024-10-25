India's leading diversified conglomerate aims to raise ₹5,430 crore via the IPO. The Afcons Infrastructure IPO is a book-built issue of ₹5,430.00 crore. The public issue consists of a fresh issue component worth ₹1,250.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹4,180.00 crore. The cap price shall be at least 105 per cent of the floor price and shall not be greater than 120 per cent of the floor price. The price band has been fixed at ₹440-463 per share.

