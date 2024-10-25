Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Afcons Infrastructure IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of bidding; Issue booked 10%; Latest GMP here

Afcons Infrastructure IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of bidding; Issue booked 10%; Latest GMP here

Nikita Prasad

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of bidding; Issue booked 10%; Latest GMP here

Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The Shapoorji Pallonji engineering and construction arm will float its 5,430 crore IPO on October 25, 2024 Picture Credits: https://www.afcons.com/en

India's leading diversified conglomerate aims to raise 5,430 crore via the IPO. The Afcons Infrastructure IPO is a book-built issue of 5,430.00 crore. The public issue consists of a fresh issue component worth 1,250.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth 4,180.00 crore. The cap price shall be at least 105 per cent of the floor price and shall not be greater than 120 per cent of the floor price. The price band has been fixed at 440-463 per share.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
