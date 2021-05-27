After lacklustre debuts, recent IPO stocks have started buzzing

After lacklustre debuts, recent IPO stocks have started buzzing3 min read . 01:21 AM IST
The surge has come after stellar earnings, positive management outlook
Some of the public offerings by Indian companies that debuted at a discount over the past 6-9 months but saw bumper subscriptions are now trading at a premium over their issue prices and touching new highs every other day.
Shares of Angel Broking Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, EasyTrip Planners, Anupam Rasayan, Craftsman Auto, Likhitha Infra, Computer Age Management Services, Stove Kraft, UTI AMC and Equitas Small Finance Bank, which made lacklustre debuts, are now up 8-240%.
