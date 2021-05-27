Subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >After lacklustre debuts, recent IPO stocks have started buzzing

After lacklustre debuts, recent IPO stocks have started buzzing

Photo: iStock
3 min read . 01:21 AM IST Ravindra Sonavane

The surge has come after stellar earnings, positive management outlook

Some of the public offerings by Indian companies that debuted at a discount over the past 6-9 months but saw bumper subscriptions are now trading at a premium over their issue prices and touching new highs every other day.

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, EasyTrip Planners, Anupam Rasayan, Craftsman Auto, Likhitha Infra, Computer Age Management Services, Stove Kraft, UTI AMC and Equitas Small Finance Bank, which made lacklustre debuts, are now up 8-240%.

