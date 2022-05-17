After tepid market debut, antsy LIC investors seek Aramco-style dividend

LIC’s IPO plans have faced headwinds right from the start, with assessors coming up with varying estimates for its valuation. It was considering raising as much as 500 billion rupees ($6.5 billion), people familiar with the matter have said. But the global slowdown in fundraising, the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates prompted the government to slash the target. Modi’s administration decided to push ahead with the IPO despite the volatility that sapped investor appetite for equities.