The three -day initial public offering (IPO) of AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed more than eight times by the end of its final day of the bidding process. The issue, with a price band of ₹166-175 apiece, opened for public subscription on January 19 and concluded on January 21.

The finalization of share allotment has been done and now all eyes are on the company's shares listing that is expected to make its debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on February 1, 2022. As per market observers, AGS Transact Tech shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹6 in the grey market today.

The payment solutions provider IPO was purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹680 crore by a promoter and other selling shareholders. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.25 times, qualified institutional buyers category 2.82 times, and non-institutional category received 27 times subscription.

AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates. It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

For the financial year 2021, the company's total income was ₹1,797 crore, and the profit before tax was ₹82 crore. The EBITDA was at ₹476 crore and the margin stood at 26.5%. ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial were the lead managers to the issue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.