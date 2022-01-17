AGS Transact Tech IPO: Latest GMP ahead of subscription opening this week

"The pandemic has impacted the business due to slowdown in economic activities resulting in lack of growth in top as well as bottom line of the company. The issue is priced at a PE multiple of 38x based on FY21 earnings and has incurred a loss of around Rs. 18 crores in 5MFY22. Owing to this factors, the IPO may get a moderate response. However, the revenues from digital solutions will be a key thing to watch for going ahead" said Abhay Doshi, founder of Unlisted Arena.