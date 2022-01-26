AGS Transact Tech IPO: GMP, how to check share allotment status online

The finalization of basis of share allotment of AGS Transact is expected to take place tomorrow, January 27, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on January 31. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

