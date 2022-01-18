Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  AGS Transact Tech IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, key things to know before you subscribe

AGS Transact Tech IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, key things to know before you subscribe

AGS Transact Tech IPO opens tomorrow
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

  • AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The initial public offering (IPO) of AGS Transact Technologies will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 19. The price band of the three day initial share-sale has been fixed at 166-175 a share. The bidding for anchor investors will open on January 18 and the issue will conclude on Friday, January 21.

The initial public offering (IPO) of AGS Transact Technologies will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 19. The price band of the three day initial share-sale has been fixed at 166-175 a share. The bidding for anchor investors will open on January 18 and the issue will conclude on Friday, January 21.

As per market observers, AGS Transact Tech shares are available at a premium (GMP) of 15 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 1, 2022.

As per market observers, AGS Transact Tech shares are available at a premium (GMP) of 15 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 1, 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates.

It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

As of March 31, 2021, AGS was the second largest company in India in terms of revenue from ATM managed services under the outsourcing model, and revenue from cash management and number of ATMs replenished, highlighted Axis Securities in a note.

For the financial year 2021, the company's total income was 1,797 crore, and the profit before tax was 82 crore. The EBITDA was 476 crore and margin stood at 26.5%.

The payment solutions provider's public issue, which will be the first in the new year 2022, is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares by a promoter and other selling shareholders. The company has cut the size of its public issue to 680 crore, from 800 crore as planned earlier.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!