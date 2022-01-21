AGS Transact Tech IPO: What GMP signals on last day of subscription

According to market observers, AGS Transact Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹10, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium. Market observers went on to maintain that AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP had been nosediving ever since it made its debut in the grey market last week. In last one week, it had fallen from ₹23 to ₹8 levels, but today's rise in AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP may attract some additional bidders for the public issue. They said that tepid response to the public issue can be attributed to 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS).

