AGS Transact Technologies IPO: GMP, price band, other details you should know

AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Public issue of the omni-channel payment solution company is going to open for subscription on 19th January 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 21st January 2021. The public offer worth ₹680 crore is 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) and company management has fixed its issue price band at ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today.

Here we list out important details in regard to AGS Transact Technologies IPO:

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP: As mentioned above AGS Transact Technologies grey market premium or GMP today is ₹18.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO Ltd date: Subscription of the public offer will open on 19th January 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 21st January 2022.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO size: The payment solution company aims to raise ₹680 crore from its public issue.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 85 company shares.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO investment limit: As one can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, minimum investment required to apply for the IPO is ₹14,875 ( ₹175 x 85) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,93,375 [( ₹175 x 85) x 13].

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 27th January 2022.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing: Shares of AGS Transact Technologies will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

- AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing date: The probable date for AGS Transact Technologies share listing is 1st February 2022.

