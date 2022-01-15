AGS Transact Technologies IPO: GMP, price band, other details you should know

2 min read.Updated: 15 Jan 2022, 11:03 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today, say market observers
AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Public issue of the omni-channel payment solution company is going to open for subscription on 19th January 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 21st January 2021. The public offer worth ₹680 crore is 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) and company management has fixed its issue price band at ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today.
Here we list out important details in regard to AGS Transact Technologies IPO:
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO investment limit: As one can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, minimum investment required to apply for the IPO is ₹14,875 ( ₹175 x 85) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,93,375 [( ₹175 x 85) x 13].
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 27th January 2022.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing: Shares of AGS Transact Technologies will be listed on both NSE and BSE.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing date: The probable date for AGS Transact Technologies share listing is 1st February 2022.
