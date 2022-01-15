AGS Transact Technologies IPO: GMP, price band, other details you should know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today, say market observers
AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Public issue of the omni-channel payment solution company is going to open for subscription on 19th January 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 21st January 2021. The public offer worth ₹680 crore is 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) and company management has fixed its issue price band at ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today.
Here we list out important details in regard to AGS Transact Technologies IPO:
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP: As mentioned above AGS Transact Technologies grey market premium or GMP today is ₹18.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO Ltd date: Subscription of the public offer will open on 19th January 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 21st January 2022.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO size: The payment solution company aims to raise ₹680 crore from its public issue.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 85 company shares.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO investment limit: As one can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, minimum investment required to apply for the IPO is ₹14,875 ( ₹175 x 85) whereas maximum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹1,93,375 [( ₹175 x 85) x 13].
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 27th January 2022.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing: Shares of AGS Transact Technologies will be listed on both NSE and BSE.
- AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing date: The probable date for AGS Transact Technologies share listing is 1st February 2022.
