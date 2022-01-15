AGS Transact Technologies IPO: GMP, price band, other details you should know

AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Public issue of the omni-channel payment solution company is going to open for subscription on 19th January 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 21st January 2021. The public offer worth ₹680 crore is 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) and company management has fixed its issue price band at ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today.

