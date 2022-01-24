AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Latest GMP, how to check application status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

AGS Transact Technologies IPO: After closure of bidding for the public issue worth ₹680 crore, all eyes are now set on the share allocation process, which is most likely on 27th. As per the AGS Transact Technologies IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed 7.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 3.08 times. So, those who applied for the first IPO of the year 2022 are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of this IPO. The official registrar of AGS Transact Technologies IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP

However, ahead of finalisation of share allocation, bidders and market observers are keeping a close eye on the grey market. For such bidders, market observers say that shares of AGS Transact Technologies are available at premium of ₹15 in the grey market today that means AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹15 and grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around ₹190 ( ₹175 + ₹15), which is around 8.50 per cent higher from its price band of ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders are advised to check AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE website or at Link Intime's official website. However, they can login at the direct link of BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status online.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status Link Intime

Those bidders who want to check their share allotment status on the website of official registrar, they are advised to login at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

2] Select AGS Transact Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your AGS Transact Technologies IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status check at BSE

If a bidder wants to check its application status online at BSE website, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select AGS Transact Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your AGS Transact Technologies IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

