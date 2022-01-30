AGS Transact Technologies IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing

AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Shares of AGS Transact Technologies are going to list tomorrow at Indian secondary market and lucky bidders and grey market has started giving signals about the kind of listing one can expect tomorrow at 10 AM. According to market observers, shares of AGS Transact Technologies are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market that reflects muted listing of the public issue.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP

Market observers said that AGS Transact Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹5, which is Re 1 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹4. They said that 100 per cent offer-for-sale and negative sentiment of the secondary market is having its impact on AGS Transact Technologies share price in the grey market. They said that AGS Transact Technologies shares may have a tepid listing tomorrow as there is no sign of trend reversal.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that grey market premium is an unofficial data that signals expected share listing premium. As AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹5, it means grey market is expecting AGS Transact Technologies share listing at around 180 ( ₹175 + ₹5), which is at par with its price band of ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing date, other details

As per the BSE notice, "Effective from Monday, January 31, 2022, the equity shares of AGS Transact Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."

"Further the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, January 31, 2022," BSE notice added.

ASG Transact Technologies has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in Demat form, necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository’s records.

