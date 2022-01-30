AGS Transact Technologies IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing

Market observers said that AGS Transact Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹5, which is Re 1 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹4. They said that 100 per cent offer-for-sale and negative sentiment of the secondary market is having its impact on AGS Transact Technologies share price in the grey market. They said that AGS Transact Technologies shares may have a tepid listing tomorrow as there is no sign of trend reversal.

