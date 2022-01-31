AGS Transact Technologies share allotment today. Experts predict muted listing

Speaking on AGS Transact Technologies IPO listing; Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd said, "Considering lower-than-expected subscription demands (QIB: 2.26x/ NII: 25x/ Retail: 3x) to its initial public offering (IPO), we expect muted or discount listing show in the volatile markets. We believe the reason for low demand would be on investors’ concern over 100 per cent OFS offer followed by denting selloff sentiments in the recently listed IPO like PayTM, Policybazaar, Shriram Properties and Rategain, which failed to perform on the listing day. We also see a few more concerning points like losses on books incurred in the last five months of FY22 and a flat growth in topline which is not giving enough room for any listing gains. Based on financial parameters, the issue was fully priced leaving nothing on table to new investors."