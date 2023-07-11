Ahasolar Technologies IPO was subscribed by 6.86 times so far on July 11, the second day of the bidding process, as the issue received bids for 53.27 lakh shares as compaed to 8.18 lakh shares on the offer.

Ahasolar Tech IPO received 11.86 times subscription in the retail category and 1.87 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) are yet to place their bids till 4:50 pm on the day 2.

Ahasolar Technologies IPO began on July 10 and will end on July 13. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 818,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 and the company expects to raise a total of ₹12.85 crore from the issue.

The IPO is a fixed price issue and the shares are sold at ₹157 apiece in the IPO.

The lot size of Ahasolar Tech IPO is 800 shares and the minimum amount required for retail investors is ₹1,25,600.

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on July 18 and the company will initiate refunds on July 19, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on July 20.

The shares of Ahasolar Technologies are likely to be listed at BSE SME on July 21.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the construction of a solar PV plant, the installation of an infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, the purchase of an electric vehicle, the satisfaction of working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and the payment of public issue expenses.

Ahasolar Technologies is in the business of CleanTech enabling Energy Transition through Digital Transformation.

Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the issue.

