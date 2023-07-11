Ahasolar Technologies IPO day 2: Issue receives 6.86 times subscription so far; retail portion booked over 11 times1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Ahasolar Tech IPO received 11.86 times subscription in the retail category and 1.87 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.
Ahasolar Technologies IPO was subscribed by 6.86 times so far on July 11, the second day of the bidding process, as the issue received bids for 53.27 lakh shares as compaed to 8.18 lakh shares on the offer.
