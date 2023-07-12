Ahasolar Technologies IPO has been subscribed 12.61 times so far on July 12, the third day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 97.36 lakh equity shares as compared to the offer size of 8.18 lakh shares.

Ahasolar Tech IPO received 19.75 times subscription in the retail category and 5.46 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) are yet to place their bids till 3:45 pm on the day 3.

Ahasolar Technologies IPO began on July 10 and will end on July 13. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 818,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 and the company expects to raise a total of ₹12.85 crore from the issue.

The IPO is a fixed price issue and the shares are sold at ₹157 apiece in the IPO.

The lot size of Ahasolar Tech IPO is 800 shares and the minimum amount required for retail investors is ₹1,25,600.

The shares of Ahasolar Technologies are likely to be listed at BSE SME on July 21.

Ahasolar Tech IPO GMP today

Ahasolar Tech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹24 per share. As per market observers, Ahasolar Technologies shares trading higher by ₹24 than its issue price in the grey market.

The GMP today indicates that the shares of Ahasolar Technologies may be listed at ₹181 apiece, a premium of more than 15% to the issue price.

