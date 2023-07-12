Ahasolar Technologies IPO day 3: Issue subscribed 12.61 times so far; retail portion booked over 19 times1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Ahasolar Tech IPO received 19.75 times subscription in the retail category and 5.46 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) are yet to place their bids so far.
Ahasolar Technologies IPO has been subscribed 12.61 times so far on July 12, the third day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 97.36 lakh equity shares as compared to the offer size of 8.18 lakh shares.
