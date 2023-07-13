Ahasolar Technologies IPO has been subscribed 33.77 times so far on July 13, the fourth and the last day of the bidding process as the public issue received bids for 97.36 lakh equity shares as compared to the offer size of 8.18 lakh shares.

Ahasolar Tech IPO was subscribed 44.45 times in the retail category and 23.06 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) are yet to place their bids till 3:45 pm on the day 4.

The IPO of Ahasolar Technologies, which opened for subscription on July 10, ends on July 13. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 818,400 equity shares and the company expects to raise a total of ₹12.85 crore from the issue.

Also Read: Senco Gold IPO listing date most likely on tomorrow. What GMP signals?

The IPO is a fixed price issue and the shares are sold at ₹157 apiece in the IPO.

The lot size of Ahasolar Tech IPO is 800 shares and the minimum amount required for retail investors is ₹1,25,600.

The shares of Ahasolar Technologies are likely to be listed at BSE SME on July 21.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Ahasolar Tech IPO GMP today

Ahasolar Tech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹25 per share. As per market observers, Ahasolar Technologies shares trading higher by ₹25 than its issue price in the grey market.

The GMP today indicates that the shares of Ahasolar Technologies may be listed at ₹182 apiece, a premium of nearly 16% to the issue price.

Also Read: Five Things to Know about the NSDL IPO

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test