Ahasolar Technologies IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed over 33 times so far on last day; Retail portion booked 44x1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Ahasolar Tech IPO was subscribed 44.45 times in the retail category and 23.06 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) are yet to place their bids.
Ahasolar Technologies IPO has been subscribed 33.77 times so far on July 13, the fourth and the last day of the bidding process as the public issue received bids for 97.36 lakh equity shares as compared to the offer size of 8.18 lakh shares.
