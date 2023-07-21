Ahasolar Technologies shares hit 5% upper circuit after listing at 29% premium1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd shares listed at a premium on BSE SME exchange, opening at ₹203 per share, 29.3% higher than the issue price of ₹157.
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Friday. The stock was listed at ₹203 per share, 29.3 percent higher than the issue price of ₹157 on the BSE SME exchange. Ahasolar Technologies shares extended gains post listing and were locked at 5% upper circuit after making a strong debut.
