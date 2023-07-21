comScore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ahasolar Technologies shares hit 5% upper circuit after listing at 29% premium
Back

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Friday. The stock was listed at 203  per share, 29.3 percent higher than the issue price of 157 on the BSE SME exchange. Ahasolar Technologies shares extended gains post listing and were locked at 5% upper circuit after making a strong debut.

Ahasolar Technologies's IPO commenced for public subscription Monday, 10 July, and ended on Thursday, 13 July.

In its initial public offering, the company sold shares for a set price of 157 each.

The SME IPO of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd was subscribed 34.79 times on day 4. The issue again received overwhelming response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 46.18 times, followed by non-institutional bidders (NII) portion set was subscribed 23.37 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 1 the issue was subscribed 1.83 times, day 2 it was subscribed 6.96 times, and day 3 the IPO was subscribed 14.43 times.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 818,400 equity shares and the company expects to raise a total of 12.85 crore from the issue.The lot size of Ahasolar Tech IPO is 800 shares and the minimum amount required for retail investors is 1,25,600.

The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the construction of solar PV plants, the establishment of infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles, the purchase of electric vehicles, the satisfaction of working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and the settlement of public issue expenses.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Ahasolar Technologies is in the business of enabling the energy transition through digital transformation and empowering stakeholders to use renewable energy going forward.

Ahasolar Technologies IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed over 33 times so far on last day; Retail portion booked 44x

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout