Ahasolar Technologies Ltd shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Friday. The stock was listed at ₹203 per share, 29.3 percent higher than the issue price of ₹157 on the BSE SME exchange. Ahasolar Technologies shares extended gains post listing and were locked at 5% upper circuit after making a strong debut.

Ahasolar Technologies's IPO commenced for public subscription Monday, 10 July, and ended on Thursday, 13 July.

In its initial public offering, the company sold shares for a set price of ₹157 each.

The SME IPO of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd was subscribed 34.79 times on day 4. The issue again received overwhelming response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 46.18 times, followed by non-institutional bidders (NII) portion set was subscribed 23.37 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 1 the issue was subscribed 1.83 times, day 2 it was subscribed 6.96 times, and day 3 the IPO was subscribed 14.43 times.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 818,400 equity shares and the company expects to raise a total of ₹12.85 crore from the issue.The lot size of Ahasolar Tech IPO is 800 shares and the minimum amount required for retail investors is ₹1,25,600.

The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the construction of solar PV plants, the establishment of infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles, the purchase of electric vehicles, the satisfaction of working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and the settlement of public issue expenses.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Ahasolar Technologies is in the business of enabling the energy transition through digital transformation and empowering stakeholders to use renewable energy going forward.

