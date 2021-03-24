MUMBAI: Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd said it has raised Rs202 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) which opens on Wednesday.

The issue price has been fixed at of Rs498-500 per share. The offer will close on 26 March.

At the upper end of the price band, the firm hopes to raise around Rs453 crore.

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has allocated 4.06 million equity shares at Rs500 per share on 23 March to the anchor investors.

Seven foreign portfolio investors who participated in the anchor round were Fidelity, Eastspring Investment, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Kuber India, and UPS Group Trust. Each of these investors were allocated 2,70,510 equity shares for approximately Rs13.53 crore totalling to approximately Rs94.68 crore.

Eight domestic investors, including five mutual funds across 11 schemes, 2 AIFs and 1 Life Insurance company, were allotted a total of 21,64,291 shares for approximately Rs108.21 crore. These included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, HDFC Life, Pioneer Investment Fund and Motilal Oswal Select Opportunities Fund Series II.

IIFL Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Ambit Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the roof running lead managers to the issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5.46 million equity shares by current promoters and shareholders.

The offer for sale comprises sale by Sayaji Housekeeping Services Ltd of up to 1.02 million shares, by Azhar Dhanani, Sadiya Dhanani and Sanya Dhanani of up to 3.39 lakh each, and by Tamara Pvt Ltd of 3.32 million shares.

The Dhanani family holds 45.7% in Barbeque Nation through a subsidiary of their listed flagship Sayaji Hotels. CX Partners owns 21.72% in the firm and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital holds 2.07%.

