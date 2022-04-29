Ahead of IPO, LIC to hold press conference today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The LIC IPO is set to open on May 4 and will remain open for bidders till May 9, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) will hold a press conference today ahaed of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 4 which is also the largest ever IPO.The insurance company has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) will hold a press conference today ahaed of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 4 which is also the largest ever IPO.The insurance company has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share.
The LIC IPO is set to open on May 4 and will remain open for bidders till May 9, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
The LIC IPO is set to open on May 4 and will remain open for bidders till May 9, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
The size of the LIC IPO is set to be the largest so far in the country. The government targets to raise ₹20,557.23 crore by offloading 3.5 per cent of its equity stake or 22.13 crore shares of LIC. This is substantially lower than the earlier projection of about ₹60,000 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government, which wholly owns the insurance behemoth, plans to sell a 3.5 per cent instead of 5 per cent as mentioned in the previous Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), said sources.
With this IPO, which is through an offer-for-sale (OFS) route, the government is looking to divest its 3.5 per cent stake in the state-run insurer by selling 22.13 crore shares.
While anchor investors will bid for the share sale on May 2, the issue would open for subscription of institutional and retail buyers on May 4 and close on May 9.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government is selling 22,13,74,920 shares in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), aiming to raise around ₹21,000 crore.
Up to 15,81,249 shares and 2,21,37,492 shares are reserved for employees and policyholders.
The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of ₹45 per equity share and policyholders will get a discount of ₹60 per equity share.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The issue will open for subscription on May 4 and to close on May 9. The bid lot for the issue would be 15.