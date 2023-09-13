Ahead of IPO, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services collects over ₹253 crore from anchor investors2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Fintech Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services sets price band at ₹156-164 for its ₹564 crore IPO.
Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited raises Rs. 253.52 Crore from 23 anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs. 164 per equity share. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, has allotted 15,458,515 Equity Shares to 23 anchor investors and raised ₹ 253.52 crore ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹ 164 per equity share (including premium of ₹ 163 per equity shares) with face value of ₹ 1 per share.
