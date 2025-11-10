Ahead of Lenskart IPO listing day, Peyush Bansal shares an emotional note — ‘It feels like…’

Peyush Bansal expressed excitement about Lenskart's upcoming listing, calling it a new beginning rather than an end. He invited customers to share selfies with Lenskart glasses and expressed gratitude to his teammates and customers for their support.

In a post on the social media platform LinkedIn, Peyush Bansal said, “Tomorrow, Lenskart will ring the bell! To me, it doesn’t feel like an ending - it feels like Day Zero. I’ve tried to capture what this moment truly means - for me in a letter I wrote tonight, on the eve of our listing. It’s called...It's Still Day Zero.”

He added, “And as we begin this new chapter, I want to make India a part of this dream. If you’re wearing Lenskart glasses - today, tomorrow, or any day - take a selfie and share it with the hashtag#VisionForBillion in the comments. Let’s build this together - one frame, one smile, one vision at a time. With gratitude in my heart - to every teammate, customer, and believer who made this possible. To a journey of dreams and destiny.”

Netizens react Several social media users congratulated Peyush Bansal ahead of the listing day, while reflecting on the company's journey.

One of the users wrote, “Peyush Bansal really proud of how you have built Lenskart, and the role model it has created for the startup ecosystem! Congrats on the big milestone!”

Another user said, “Best wishes for tomorrow Sir, and to many more years to come. More power to you and everyone at Lenskart !”

A user noted, “It was incredible to be part of the Lenskart story for 6 years - a truly awesome company! Wishing the entire team the best of luck with its IPO!”

“Peyush Bansal what an incredible journey. May the force continue to be with you and everyone else at Lenskart,” added another.

“What a powerful perspective on new beginnings! Embracing Day Zero can truly inspire growth and innovation,” a user wrote.

Lenskart IPO details The equity shares of Lenskart will enter the Dalal Street today after its IPO received strong subscription. Lenskart IPO listing date is 10 November 2025. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from 31 October to 4 November, and the Lenskart IPO allotment date was on Thursday, 6 November.

Through the IPO, the company raised ₹7,278.02 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 5.35 crore equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to ₹5,128.02 crore. Lenskart's IPO price band was ₹382 to ₹402 per share.

The book-running lead managers are Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal. MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Lenskart IPO.

About Lenskart Lenskart is an eyewear company that mainly sells prescription glasses, sunglasses, and other products, including contact lenses and eyewear accessories. The company creates and offers a wide variety of eyewear items under various in-house brands and sub-brands.