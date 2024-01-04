Ahmedabad-based Sanstar files DRHP for IPO with SEBI
Sanstar Limited, an Ahmedabad-based company, plans to raise funds through an IPO with a fresh issue of up to 40 million shares and an offer for sale of 8 million shares.
Sanstar Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).
