AI-driven SaaS provider RateGain Travel IPO: key points to know

According to the travel tech's prospectus, disruptions in the operations of the firm's customers and prospective customers, including as a result of travel restrictions and business shutdowns, uncertainty in the financial markets or other harm to their business and financial performance, leading to reduction in information technology budgets, delayed purchasing decisions, longer sales cycles, extended payment terms, the timing of payments, ability to pay for services and solutions on time or at all and postponed or cancelled projects, all of these have negatively impacted the company’s business and operating results, including sales and cash flows.