AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment expected soon. Latest GMP, how to check status
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today on Friday, December 29. AIK Pipes And Polymers shares will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on January 2, 2024.
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltd ended on December 28 with robust subscription. As the bidding has closed, investors now look for the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status which is expected to be finalised today.
