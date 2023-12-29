AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltd ended on December 28 with robust subscription. As the bidding has closed, investors now look for the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status which is expected to be finalised today.

AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO is an SME IPO that opened on December 26 and closed on December 28. The company raised ₹15.02 crore from the issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 16.88 lakh shares being sold at a price of ₹89 per share.

AIK Pipes IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today on Friday, December 29. AIK Pipes And Polymers shares will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on January 2, 2024.

The investors can check AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar’s website and also on the BSE website.

Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the AIK Pipes IPO registrar. Applicants of the IPO can find out if they have been issued shares and the number of shares allotted through the basis of allotment.

The company will initiate refund of the application money to the investors who have not been allotted shares. The investors whose IPO bids were accepted will get AIK Pipes And Polymers shares credited in their demat accounts.

Applicants of AIK Pipes And Polymers shares can check the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services by following the below steps.

Steps to check AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services website:

Step 1 - Visit the registrar Skyline Financial Services’ website by clicking this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2 - Select the company name “AIK Pipes And Polymers" in the “Select Company" dropbox.

Step 3 - Enter DPID/Client ID or Application Number or PAN.

Step 4 - Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

You can also check the AIK Pipes IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Steps to check AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment on BSE website:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status will be visible.

AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO GMP Today

AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹9 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the AIK Pipes And Polymers shares are trading higher by ₹9 apiece than their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the AIK Pipes IPO GMP today and the issue price, AIK Pipes And Polymers shares estimated listing price is ₹98 apiece, which is at 10.11% premium to the IPO price of ₹89 per share.

AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO Subscription Status

AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO has been subscribed 43.57 times in total. The public issue received 30.93 times subscription in the retail category and 52.17 times subscription in the Other category.

