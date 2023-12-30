AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the BSE SME IPO can check AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspxm or at registrar's direct web link — skylinerta.com/ipo.php and check AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status online.

Meanwhile, after announcement of AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status, grey market has remained steady in regard to AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today. This means, AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹5 in grey market today.

AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspxm;

2] Select 'Equity';

3] Select 'AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited in company name;

4] Fill 'Application Number' or PAN card number in the given space;

5] Click at the box at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] click at 'Search' button.

Your AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO application status will display on your computer monitor or at the smartphone screen.

AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status check Skyline

1] Login at direct Skyline link — skylinerta.com/ipo.php;

2] Select 'AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited' in company name;

3] Fill 'DPID or Client ID' or 'Application Number' or 'PAN number'; and

4] Click at 'Search' button.

Your AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO application status will display on your computer monitor or at the smartphone screen.

