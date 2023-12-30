AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status declared. GMP, how to check status online
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today, say observers
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the BSE SME IPO can check AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspxm or at registrar's direct web link — skylinerta.com/ipo.php and check AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status online.
