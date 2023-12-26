AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO: Check GMP, review, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, December 26), and will close on Thursday, December 28. AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO price band is set at ₹89. AIK Pipes IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 8.9 times of the face value of ₹10.
