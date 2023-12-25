AIK Pipes is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over ₹15 crore via public offer. The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and will close on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The AIK Pipes IPO price band has been fixed at ₹89 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 per equity share.

AIK Pipes and Polymers makes HDPE (high-density polyethylene) pipes, HDPE Fittings, MDPE (medium-density polyethylene) pipes and PPR (polypropylene random) pipes for the water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage systems and telecom sector.

The net worth of the company as of March 31, 2023, stood at ₹5.61 crore. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹30.48 crore for FY23 while the company's profit for the year stood at ₹1.9 crore.

AIK Pipes IPO GMP today

The shares of AIK Pipes are currently trading at ₹0 in the unlisted market, which means that the AIK Pipes IPO shares are available at ₹0 in the grey market premium.

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the small and medium enterprise (SME) issue —

AIK Pipes IPO date - The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and will close on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

AIK Pipes IPO price band - The price band has been fixed at ₹89 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 per equity share.

AIK Pipes IPO size - It is a fixed price issue of ₹15.02 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 16.88 lakh shares.

AIK Pipes IPO allotment date - The allotment for the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, December 29, 2023.

AIK Pipes IPO listing date - The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

AIK Pipes IPO registrar - Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO is Shreni Shares.

AIK Pipes IPO book-running managers - Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO.

AIK Pipes IPO promoters - The promoters of the company are Imran Khan and Tahira Sheikh.

AIK Pipes IPO reservation - Not more than 50% of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the rest 50% is reserved for other investors.

AIK Pipes IPO objective - The company intends to use the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate expenses.

