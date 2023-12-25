AIK Pipes and Polymers IPO: From price brand to GMP – Here’s everything you need to know about public issue
The AIK Pipes IPO price band has been fixed at ₹89 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 per equity share.
AIK Pipes is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over ₹15 crore via public offer. The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and will close on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started