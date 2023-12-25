AIK Pipes is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over ₹15 crore via public offer. The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and will close on Thursday, December 28, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AIK Pipes IPO price band has been fixed at ₹89 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 per equity share.

AIK Pipes and Polymers makes HDPE (high-density polyethylene) pipes, HDPE Fittings, MDPE (medium-density polyethylene) pipes and PPR (polypropylene random) pipes for the water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage systems and telecom sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net worth of the company as of March 31, 2023, stood at ₹5.61 crore. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹30.48 crore for FY23 while the company's profit for the year stood at ₹1.9 crore.

AIK Pipes IPO GMP today The shares of AIK Pipes are currently trading at ₹0 in the unlisted market, which means that the AIK Pipes IPO shares are available at ₹0 in the grey market premium.

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the small and medium enterprise (SME) issue — AIK Pipes IPO date - The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and will close on Thursday, December 28, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIK Pipes IPO price band - The price band has been fixed at ₹89 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 per equity share.

AIK Pipes IPO size - It is a fixed price issue of ₹15.02 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 16.88 lakh shares.

AIK Pipes IPO allotment date - The allotment for the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, December 29, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIK Pipes IPO listing date - The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

AIK Pipes IPO registrar - Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO is Shreni Shares.

AIK Pipes IPO book-running managers - Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIK Pipes IPO promoters - The promoters of the company are Imran Khan and Tahira Sheikh.

AIK Pipes IPO reservation - Not more than 50% of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the rest 50% is reserved for other investors.

AIK Pipes IPO objective - The company intends to use the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

