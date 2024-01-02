AIK Pipes and Polymers share price debuts with 12.4% premium at ₹100 on BSE SME
AIK Pipes and Polymers share price listed on BSE SME at a premium on Tuesday, 12.36% higher than the issue price. AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO opened for subscription on December 26 and closed on December 28 at a price band of ₹89.
