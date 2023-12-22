AIK Pipes IPO: Price band set at ₹89 per share; issue opens on December 26
The AIK Pipes IPO price band has been fixed at ₹89 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 per equity share. The IPO is open for subscription from December 26 to December 28, 2023.
