Aimtron Electronics IPO Allotment: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Aimtron Electronics Ltd ended on June 3 and investors now await the Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment which is likely to be finalised today.

Aimtron Electronics IPO is an SME IPO worth ₹87.02 crore that opened for public subscription on May 30.

Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment date is June 4 and the company will fix the basis of allotment today. The equity shares of the company will be listed at NSE SME on June 6.

Investors can check their Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment status online through the website of IPO registrar. Aimtron Electronics IPO registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on June 5 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

To check the Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment status online, investors need to follow a few easy steps mentioned below.

Aimtron Electronics IPO Allotment Status Check:

1] Visit the portal of IPO Registrar Link Intime India Private on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

2] Select ‘Aimtron Electronics Limited’ in the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu

3] Choose among PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, Account Number/ IFSC

4] Enter the details as per the option selected

5] Click on ‘Submit’

Aimtron Electronics IPO GMP

Aimtron Electronics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹59 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Aimtron Electronics shares are trading higher by ₹59 than their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the IPO GMP today and the issue price, Aimtron Electronics listing price is estimated to be ₹220 per share, a premium of 36.65% to the issue price of ₹161 per share.

Aimtron Electronics IPO Subscription Status

Aimtron Electronics IPO saw strong demand from investors across categories. The issue was subscribed 99.24 times in total. It received 71.62 times subscription in the retail category, 69.93 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 202.74 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category by June 3.

Aimtron Electronics IPO Details

Aimtron Electronics IPO opened for subscription on May 30 and ended on June 3. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today and Aimtron Electronics shares will list at NSE SME on Thursday, June 6.

Aimtron Electronics IPO price band was set at ₹153 to ₹ ₹161 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹87.02 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh equity shares.

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Aimtron Electronics IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Aimtron Electricals is a provider of products and solutions for electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services.

The company intends to utilize the net issue proceeds for repayment of certain of the outstanding borrowings, funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional plant and machinery, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

