Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment to be out today; latest GMP, steps to check allotment status
Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment status can be checked online through the website of IPO registrar. Aimtron Electronics IPO registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Aimtron Electronics IPO Allotment: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Aimtron Electronics Ltd ended on June 3 and investors now await the Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment which is likely to be finalised today.
