Aimtron Electronics shares make stellar stock market debut; list with 50% premium at ₹241 on NSE SME
Aimtron Electronics IPO Listing: Aimtron Electronics shares made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday as the shares were listed at ₹241.00 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of nearly 50% to the issue price of ₹161 per share.
