Aimtron Electronics IPO Listing: Aimtron Electronics shares made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday as the shares were listed at ₹241.00 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of nearly 50% to the issue price of ₹161 per share.

Aimtron Electronics IPO listing was better with market expectations as the IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, was around ₹25 per share, a prmeium of over 15%.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aimtron Electronics opened on May 30 and ended on June 3. Aimtron Electronics IPO allotment was finalized on June 4 and the IPO listing date was June 6.

Aimtron Electricals is a provider of products and solutions for electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services.

Aimtron Electronics IPO price band was set at ₹153 to ₹161 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹87.02 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh equity shares.

The public issue saw strong demand from investors across categories. Aimtron Electronics IPO was subscribed 99.24 times in total. It was subscribed 71.62 times in the retail category, 69.93 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 202.74 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category by June 3.

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Aimtron Electronics IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

The company intends to utilize the net issue proceeds for repayment of certain of the outstanding borrowings, funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional plant and machinery, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

