Airbnb, DoorDash boost price ranges ahead of mega IPO week

Airbnb is aiming to be valued at as much as $42 billion in its IPO, while DoorDash could hit a valuation of about $35 billion, based on their updated price ranges. For DoorDash, that’s more than double the private valuation it hit in a June fundraising round, after it seized on the pandemic-fueled boom in demand for meals brought to your door. Airbnb had been valued at $18 billion in April after raising additional debt to shore up its finances. The company, which was initially hit hard by global travel restrictions, has more recently seen a boom in customers seeking longer-term, domestic rentals.