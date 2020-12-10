Airbnb IPO hinges on hosts making rentals homely

Airbnb Inc. chief executive officer Brian Chesky, on the eve of one of the most anticipated initial share sales of the year, is asking investors to get behind the idea that the company’s pandemic-scarred home-rental business is bouncing back.

He also needs would-be shareholders to look past another troubling trend: a rise in the number of professional hosts renting out sometimes anodyne properties, threatening the business model Airbnb pioneered of offering distinct homes brimming with personal touches. Airbnb acknowledges the shift toward corporate-run properties and the risk it poses to its identity.

“We have seen an increase in the number of, and revenue from, professional hosts on our platform," Airbnb said in its public listing document. If the number of individual hosts doesn’t expand at the same pace, Airbnb said the site will lose some of what makes it unique and sets it apart from hotel chains. As of the end of last year, Airbnb said only 10% of its total hosts were professional, as opposed to individuals. However, they accounted for almost 30% of room nights booked. On Wednesday, Airbnb will price shares in a long-awaited initial public offering, raising as much as $3.1 billion and valuing the company at $42 billion. In the twelve years since its founding, the San Francisco-based startup has welcomed 825 million guests, upended the hotel and travel industry and created a whole new market for companies that cater to hosts and properties. It owes much of its success to homeowners like Sara France who were willing to take a risk on a new mode of travel by handing over their keys to total strangers.

France, a freelance photographer, happened to take a picture of Joe Gebbia back in 2008 as part of an iPhone campaign for Apple Inc. The young Silicon Valley entrepreneur told France about the startup he was founding with Chesky and Nate Blecharczyk: a website where one could rent out a mattress on the floor or a spare bedroom to make some extra cash and meet interesting people. It was called Airbed & Breakfast. That same year, France became the first person to rent out her entire home on the site.

“I’ve been an Airbnb host for as long as the company has been around and it’s changed tremendously over the years," says France, 45. Now, two doors down from France’s San Diego house is a five-story apartment complex made up of all Airbnb listings. “People can tell when there’s a lovely family running an Airbnb and when there’s a company running it," she says.

In its IPO filing, Airbnb pays homage to its 4 million hosts, recognizing its dependence on the kind of people who put wildflowers in guests’ rooms and leave bottles of wine and candles on the dining table.

