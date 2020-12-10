Subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Airbnb’s IPO: Date, price and everything else you need to know
Photo Reuters

Airbnb’s IPO: Date, price and everything else you need to know

6 min read . 10:45 AM IST Preetika Rana , The Wall Street Journal

  • The home-sharing giant plans to make its market debut this week. Here’s what to expect between now and then.

Home-sharing giant Airbnb Inc. unveiled paperwork for its initial public offering last month, moving ahead with plans to sell shares to the public in a challenging year when the travel industry buckled under the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2008 after Joe Gebbia got his friends Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk excited about renting an air mattress in his downtown apartment. It has grown into a global behemoth with more than 4 million hosts and over 7.4 million listings of home rentals along with “experiences" like guided wine tours, mountaintop yoga and pottery classes.

