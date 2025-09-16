Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment date likely today. GMP jumps, steps to check share allotment status online

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd, the manufacturer of components for Indian Railways, was heavily subscribed amid stellar demand from investors. The bidding period has ended and focus now shifts towards Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment date, which is expected to be today, 16 September 2025.

The SME IPO was open from September 11 to 15, and Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment date is likely today, September 16, while the IPO listing date is September 18.

The company will finalise the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 17, and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status can be checked online through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO registrar.

In order to do Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Airfloa Rail Technology Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Airfloa Rail Technology Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO GMP Today Airfloa Rail Technology shares are showing a stellar trend in the unlisted market with a bumper grey market premium (GMP). Market experts said Airfloa Rail Technology IPO GMP today is ₹175 per share. This means that in the grey market, Airfloa Rail Technology shares are trading higher by ₹175 apiece than their issue price.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹315 apiece, which is at a strong premium of 125% to the IPO price of ₹140 per share.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, September 11, to Monday, September 15. Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment date is likely today, September 16, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 18. Airfloa Rail Technology IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹91.10 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 65.07 lakh equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹133-140 per share.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO was subscribed by a massive 301.52 times, BSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 330.31 times in the retail investors category, 214.65 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 349.88 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO registrar.