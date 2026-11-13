Airtel Payments Bank IPO in pipeline? Bharti Airtel payments business eyes D-Street debut, says report

Bharti Airtel’s financial services arm, Airtel Payments Bank, has the potential to emerge as a much larger financial services business, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. He also indicated that Airtel Payments Bank could see potentially go public in next three to four years.

Airtel Payments Bank has the potential to get to ₹10,000 crore revenue, ₹1,000 crore profit, with a ₹10,000 crore deposit in the next few years, Mittal told CNBC TV 18 in an exclusive conversation.

Calling Airtel Payments Bank as a ‘sleeping giant’, Sunil Bharti Mittal, stated that there is a window for its IPO in the next three to four years, reported CNBC TV 18. He said that the company could attain a meaningful size after it achieves the target of ₹10,000 crores in deposit, ₹10,000 crores in revenue, and ₹1,000 crore in profit.

Airtel Payment Bank has a customer base of nearly 100 million users and it is inching closer to ₹4,000 crores in revenue. Its customer balance grew by 17% to ₹4,389 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 from ₹3,743 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.

Airtel Payments Bank quarterly performance Its net profit increased to ₹19 crore in Q1FY27, which was 82% higher than the Q1FY26. The quarterly profit was driven by good operating performance.

The bank had earned a net profit of ₹10.4 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year. Its net revenue surged to ₹831 crore from ₹777 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year, Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 31% to ₹108 crore from ₹82 crore in the same period a year ago.