Ajax Engineering IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today. Check Ajax IPO GMP, review, issue details, more

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 08:59 AM IST

Ajax Engineering IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Ajax Engineering IPO price band is fixed at ₹ 599 to ₹ 629. Subscription opens on February 10. The offer consists entirely of an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore equity shares.