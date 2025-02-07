Ajax Engineering IPO: The Rs1269.35 crore issue opens on 10 February' 2025. From financials to GMP, here are 10 things to know from the RHP, before investing

1.Ajax Engineering IPO size The Ajax Engineering IPO is a ₹1,269.35 crore book-built offering. The entire issue consists of 2.02 crore shares being offered for sales

2.Ajax Engineering IPO key dates The subscription period for Ajax Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) begins on February 10, 2025, and ends on February 12, 2025. On Thursday, February 13, 2025, the allocation for the Ajax Engineering IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

3.Ajax Engineering IPO subscribing details The pricing range or price band for Ajax Engineering's IPO is ₹599 to ₹629 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 23. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹14,467 taking into consideration the price band and lot size

4.Ajax Engineering IPO listing details The proposed listing date for Ajax Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) is set for Monday, February 17, 2025, on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Shringar House of Mangalsutra files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

.5.Ajax Engineering IPO Registrar and lead managers The book running lead managers of the Ajax Engineering IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Jm Financial Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

6.Ajax Engineering IPO Promoters The company's promoters include Rachel Rekha Hansen, Savitha Christeena Alexander, Sean Alexander, Jacob Jiten John, Kalyani Vijay, Madhuri Vijay, Prashanth Vijay, Green Haven Trust, Ohana Trust, Jacob Hansen Family Trust, and The Johns Loaves Trust.

7.About Ajax Engineering Ajax Engineering Limited was founded in July 1992 and produces a variety of concrete equipment and services along the value chain.

As of September 30, 2024, the company has sold over 29,800 concrete equipment units in India over the past ten years, and it has produced 141 concrete equipment types across the value chain.

8.Ajax Engineering IPO -Objectives of the issue Being an offer for sales the company will not receive any proceeds of the Offer. Each of the Selling Shareholders will be entitled to the respective proportion of proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting its portion of the Offer-related expenses and the relevant taxes thereon.

9.Ajax Engineering IPO Peers The listed competitors of the company are Escorts Kubota Ltd. (P/E of 35.73), BEML (P/E of 54.24), and Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (P/E of 46.13).

10. Ajax Engineering IPO key risks The company may be exposed to regional risks that could have a detrimental effect on their business, operational outcomes, financial status, and cash flows because all of their assembly and manufacturing operations are located in Karnataka. 2. The business has grown quickly, and it might find it difficult to continue growing at the same rate in the future. Any inability to promptly or within budgetary limitations implement their growth strategy or manage their expansion successfully could have a negative impact on their cash flows, financial condition, operational outcomes, and business.