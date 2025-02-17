Ajax Engineering Share Price Live Updates: Ajax Engineering Ltd is set to launch its shares on the stock market today following a decent level of interest in its initial public offering (IPO). The listing of the Ajax Engineering IPO is scheduled for today, February 17. Shares of Ajax Engineering will be available on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.
The Ajax Engineering IPO was open for subscription from February 10 to February 12. The allotment of shares for the IPO took place on February 13, with the listing date set for February 17.
Ajax Engineering Ltd, a manufacturer of concrete equipment, saw its initial public offering fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, concluding the three-day sale with a subscription rate of 6.45 times. The share allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) experienced a subscription rate of 14.41 times, while the portion designated for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.47 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) showed a subscription rate of 1.93 times.
The company's IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.01 crore shares, amounting to ₹1,269 crore at the highest price point, by its promoters and an investor stakeholder.
As this public issue is solely an OFS, Ajax Engineering will not obtain any funds from the IPO.
Ajax Engineering is recognized as a major manufacturer of concrete equipment, offering a wide array of related machinery, services, and solutions throughout the concrete application value chain.
Stay tuned for more updates
The stock was trading at ₹575 per share on NSE, marking a 0.17% decrease at 10:17 IST, and at ₹576.35 per share on BSE, showing a nearly 2.81% decline.
Ajax Engineering share price made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Ajax Engineering share price opened at ₹576 per share, 8.4% lower than the issue price of ₹629. On BSE, Ajax Engineering share price today opened at ₹593 apiece, down 5.72% than the issue price.
Ajax Engineering, a concrete equipment manufacturer backed by Kedaara Capital, successfully raised over ₹379 crore from a group of anchor investors just ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Some prominent participants in this allocation include SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Amundi Funds New Silk Road, and Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, as detailed in a circular on the BSE's website.
The Ajax Engineering IPO was completely subscribed on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, concluding the three-day offering with a subscription rate of 6.45 times. The segment allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) achieved a subscription rate of 14.41 times, while the portion designated for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.47 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) saw a subscription rate of 1.93 times.
“Given the company’s virtual monopoly in SLCM and increasing infrastructure development in India with rising demand for automated concrete solutions, we believe Ajax is well-positioned for catering to India’s booming construction and infrastructure sector. Hence, looking at all attributes we recommend investors to “HOLD" for Ajax Engineering Ltd IPO for a long term basis," said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd
Ajax Engineering IPO GMP today or Ajax IPO GMP is -3. This indicates Ajax Engineering share price was trading at a discount of ₹3 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ajax Engineering share price was indicated at ₹626 apiece, which is 0.48% lower than the IPO price of ₹629 .
According to the activities observed in the grey market over the past 14 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a trend towards a discount, and a discounted listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹-3.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹58, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.