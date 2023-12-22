Akanksha Power and Infra IPO opens next week; price band set at ₹52-55 apiece
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO is a book built issue of ₹27.49 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.98 lakh shares.
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure opens for subscription on Wednesday, on December 27, 2023 and closes on December 29, 2023. The public issue's price band is set at ₹52 to ₹55 per share.
