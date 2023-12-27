Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO opens for subscription; Check price band, issue size, GMP and other details
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO is a book-built issue of ₹27.49 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.98 lakh shares.
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription today, December 27 and will close on December 29. The company has set a price band at ₹52 to ₹55 per share.
