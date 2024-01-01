Akanksha Power IPO allotment to be finalised soon; GMP steady, steps to check Akanksha IPO allotment status
Akanksha Power IPO allotment date is today (January 1). Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal, Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Akanksha Power IPO allotment date : The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, January 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Akanksha Power IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and closed on Friday, December 29. On day 3, Akanksha Power IPO subscription status was 117.39 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started