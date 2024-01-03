Akanksha Power share price debuts with 12.7% premium at ₹62 apiece on NSE SME
Akanksha Power share price listed at a premium of 12.72% on NSE SME. Akanksha Power IPO opened on Dec 27 and closed on Dec 29 with a price band of ₹52-55.
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited listing date: Akanksha Power share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Wednesday. On NSE SME, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Ltd share price was listed at ₹62 per share, 12.72% higher than the issue price of ₹55.
