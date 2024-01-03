Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited listing date: Akanksha Power share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Wednesday. On NSE SME, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Ltd share price was listed at ₹62 per share, 12.72% higher than the issue price of ₹55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and closed on Friday, December 29. Akanksha Power IPO price band was set at a range between ₹52 to ₹55. Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO lot size consisted of 2,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited is a company that produces vacuum contractors, transformers and switchboards for use in utilities, industry and educational institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Akanksha Power IPO details Akanksha Power IPO, which is worth ₹27.49 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to RHP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The objectives of the issue are to meet the company's working capital needs, capital expenditure requirements, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.

The registrar for the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. Market makers Nikunj Stock Brokers and Ss Corporate Securities are in charge of the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO.

Akanksha Power IPO GMP today Akanksha Power IPO GMP today or Akanksha Power IPO grey market premium is +10, similar to the previous five sessions. This indicates Akanksha Power share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Akanksha Power share price is ₹65 apiece, which is 18.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹10, while the highest GMP is ₹15, as per investorgain.com analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!