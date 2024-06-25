Akiko Global Services IPO: Issue subscribed 50% so far on Day 1; check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Akiko Global Services IPO price band is set at ₹73 to ₹77 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹23.11 crore from the issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 30.02 lakh equity shares.
Akiko Global Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of financial services company Akiko Global Services Limited hit the street on June 25. The company aims to raise ₹23.11 crores at the upper band through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started